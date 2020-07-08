89,857 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 89,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 903.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $165,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIM opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

