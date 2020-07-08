Axa Increases Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 607.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $22,116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,423.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 51,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $2,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

