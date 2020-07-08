152,880 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by Axa

Axa acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Axa owned 0.06% of Gentex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 25.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,076 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after acquiring an additional 157,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,592,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,618,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

