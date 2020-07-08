36,504 Shares in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

