Axa Sells 36,400 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Axa decreased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.22% of Greif worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 101,974 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NYSE:GEF opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

