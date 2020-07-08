Axa Sells 7,700 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Axa lowered its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of JBL opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

