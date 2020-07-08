Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.36% of Huron Consulting Group worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $1,024,281 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.