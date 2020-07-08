BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMCH shares. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

