Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,818 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

