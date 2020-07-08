Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,512 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

