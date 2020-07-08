Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,015,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,700,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,028,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702,909 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,879,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,659,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Axa Sells 68,383 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $965,000 Position in Franklin Universal Trust
Axa Increases Stake in Deluxe Co.
89,857 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Pool Co. Shares Bought by Axa
Axa Increases Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated
