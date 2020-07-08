Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,015,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,700,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,028,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702,909 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,879,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,659,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

