Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,716 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE:WRI opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

