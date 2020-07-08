Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

