Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $66,466,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

