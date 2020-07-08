Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $341,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.