Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,906 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

ENPH stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $77,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $353,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 292,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,471,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

