ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABIOMED by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ABIOMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in ABIOMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.80. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.