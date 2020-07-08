Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

