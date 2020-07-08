Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after buying an additional 416,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,352,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $285.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.49. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

