National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NATI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

