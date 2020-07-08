Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 194.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISBC. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

