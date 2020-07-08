Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $46,054,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $72,347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Cfra downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

