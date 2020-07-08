Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Caleres worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 5,295.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 32.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.11. Caleres Inc has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.91 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.