WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of WEX by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $156.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.16. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

