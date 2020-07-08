Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,176 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 249,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $24,017,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LTC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.