Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 26,989 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Arconic worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Arconic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Barclays cut Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

