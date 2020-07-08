Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $919,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

