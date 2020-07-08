Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $875,000 Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $26,865,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

