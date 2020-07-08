Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,193 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 55,543 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

