Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 77.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. MAG Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.