Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 959 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.