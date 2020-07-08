Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 985 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa Sells 68,383 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Axa Sells 68,383 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $965,000 Position in Franklin Universal Trust
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $965,000 Position in Franklin Universal Trust
Axa Increases Stake in Deluxe Co.
Axa Increases Stake in Deluxe Co.
89,857 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
89,857 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Pool Co. Shares Bought by Axa
Pool Co. Shares Bought by Axa
Axa Increases Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated
Axa Increases Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report