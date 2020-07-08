Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Navient worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Navient by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Navient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

