Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $4,059,082.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,470 shares of company stock worth $31,153,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

