Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.