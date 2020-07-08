Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,320 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,274,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 448,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,203,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 429,986 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 164.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 374,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,619.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 357,337 shares during the period. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE ASX opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.07. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

