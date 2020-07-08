Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 236 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $569.99 per share, with a total value of $134,517.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $578.40 per share, with a total value of $136,502.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $570.01 per share, with a total value of $134,522.36.

On Friday, June 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.15 per share, with a total value of $135,027.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.00 per share, with a total value of $134,992.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $614.11 per share, with a total value of $144,929.96.

On Friday, June 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 936 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $624.04 per share, for a total transaction of $584,101.44.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $625.12 per share, for a total transaction of $147,528.32.

On Monday, June 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $625.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,634.52.

On Friday, June 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 238 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $627.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,226.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 5 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $524.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621.75.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $569.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $600.85 and its 200-day moving average is $621.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.98. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

