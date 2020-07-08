Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Gili Iohan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $103.92.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.