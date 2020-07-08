Credit Suisse Group Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.19.

D stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

