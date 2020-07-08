AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of VYGR opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

