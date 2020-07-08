AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chase by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $36,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,706.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.58 million for the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

