AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OSI Systems by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after buying an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

