AQR Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after buying an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after buying an additional 436,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $206,248,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

HBAN stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

