AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 255,841 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $4,251,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. Citigroup cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

