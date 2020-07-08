AQR Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 61.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 90.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $231,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

