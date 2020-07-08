AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Itron by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 36.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

