AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

