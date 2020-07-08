Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.10% of Armstrong Flooring worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 3.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 50.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 19.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,735,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 285,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 171.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.91.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

