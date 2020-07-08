Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $35,000 Investment in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 31.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tellurian by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 816,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 754,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tellurian Inc has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

