Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,963 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Accuray were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,926,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Accuray by 3.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,554,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 106,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 316.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

